Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 272 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $202.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

