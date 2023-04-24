Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 413 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.8 %

PCAR opened at $73.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

