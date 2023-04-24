Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.