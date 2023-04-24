Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,842 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 217,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after buying an additional 81,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.
Insider Activity
D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.9 %
D.R. Horton stock opened at $106.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.37.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.
D.R. Horton Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.