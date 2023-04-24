Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,364 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 320,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $110.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $120.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.39.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

