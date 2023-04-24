Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,196,501,000 after acquiring an additional 92,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,990,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after purchasing an additional 236,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,238,000 after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance
WST opened at $365.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $369.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.
West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.
West Pharmaceutical Services Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
