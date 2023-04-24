Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $244.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $259.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

