Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 290,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Covea Finance increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 255,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 72,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.90.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $156.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

