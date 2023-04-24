Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 324 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in State Street by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in State Street by 15.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,958,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 255,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

Insider Activity at State Street

State Street Price Performance

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

