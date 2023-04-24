Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 3,911 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,489,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after buying an additional 100,297 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 354,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $30.83 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

