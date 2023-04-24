Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 600 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Snowflake by 11,112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,376,000 after buying an additional 755,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.7 %

SNOW opened at $145.19 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

