Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after buying an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,854,000 after acquiring an additional 165,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,065,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $202.03 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.44 and a 200-day moving average of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.