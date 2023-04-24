Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.08.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $280.73 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.68 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

