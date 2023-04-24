Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after buying an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after buying an additional 247,064 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

KEYS opened at $148.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.