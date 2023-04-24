Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ANET opened at $155.87 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.32 and its 200-day moving average is $133.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,045 shares of company stock worth $53,856,644. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

