Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAH opened at $80.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

