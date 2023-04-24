Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $193.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,635.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

