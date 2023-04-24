Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 60,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 365,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 40,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.