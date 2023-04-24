Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 982.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,661,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

