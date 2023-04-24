Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $309,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

