Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $332,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.27.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

