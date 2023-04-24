Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

