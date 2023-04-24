Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

VNQ opened at $82.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $111.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

