Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $89,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $30,620,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 94.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,744,000 after purchasing an additional 624,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TPG opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -999.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

TPG Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

