Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,690,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,340 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $24.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

