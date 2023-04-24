Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
