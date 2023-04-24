Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.