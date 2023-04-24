Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 229 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.3 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $118.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283 over the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Articles

