Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 448 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.95.

Shares of EW opened at $86.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $124.19. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

