Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 829 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $226.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.47. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.04%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.