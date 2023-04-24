Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 308,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average is $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

