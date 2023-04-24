Sleep Number Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Sleep Number in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sleep Number Stock Down 1.0 %

SNBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

SNBR stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 287.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

