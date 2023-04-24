SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.