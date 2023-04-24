SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.94 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

