Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.91). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

SONN stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,609.07% and a negative net margin of 11,316.93%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

