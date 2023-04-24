Sonoco Products (SON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 93,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

