Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Holdings Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $69.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $78.86.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Articles

