Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Spire by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

