Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SII. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Sprott by 41.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 972,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 284,033 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott by 12.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 363,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Sprott by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 196,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sprott by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.65 million, a P/E ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 13.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

