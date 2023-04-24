Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SFM opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

