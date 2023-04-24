State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,901 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 73,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,950,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.41.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.76 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Further Reading

