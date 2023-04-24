State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT opened at $111.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $140.63.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

