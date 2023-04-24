State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 26,138 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,448,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,138 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $270,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $470.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

