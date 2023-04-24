Stifel Firstegy Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

CJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

