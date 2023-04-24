Stifel Firstegy Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peyto Exploration & Development’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development’s FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEY. CIBC reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$12.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.85.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$383.14 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.19%.

In other news, Director Darren Gee sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$280,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,310 shares in the company, valued at C$5,993,904.70. In other news, Director Darren Gee sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$280,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,310 shares in the company, valued at C$5,993,904.70. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 9,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$130,409.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,151 shares in the company, valued at C$4,889,694.71. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

