Stifel Firstegy Comments on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for PrairieSky Royalty in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PrairieSky Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.00 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.25.

TSE:PSK opened at C$20.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$15.08 and a one year high of C$23.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

