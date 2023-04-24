Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Headwater Exploration in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

HWX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

HWX opened at C$6.32 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.79 and a 52-week high of C$8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.31.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$2,223,480.00. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

