Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Pine Cliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

PNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$452.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

