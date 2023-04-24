StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
IPW stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.28. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.56.
