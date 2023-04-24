StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15.
About The LGL Group
