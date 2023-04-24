Stryker (SYK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Stryker has set its FY23 guidance at $9.85-10.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $9.85-$10.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

SYK stock opened at $303.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.33.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $131,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 79.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.